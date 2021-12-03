Covid: First Omicron variant case confirmed in Wales
- Published
The first case of the Omicron Covid variant has been confirmed in Wales.
It has been located in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area, and is linked to international travel.
The Welsh government says it is prepared to "respond rapidly" to the emerging variant, and actions are being taken to slow the spread.
The government added there is no substantial evidence that the variant will lead to a more severe illness.
At this stage there is "no evidence of wider community transmission", said Public Health Wales.
"The number of mutations in the Omicron variant is concerning, but new variants are anticipated.
"We keep variants under constant review, and we work with UK partners to identify, detect and monitor new and known variants."
The Omicron variant, which was initially identified in South Africa, was first detected in the UK on 27 November.
Since then, cases of the variant have been confirmed in both England and Scotland, and now Wales.
Early data from South Africa has shown the variant may evade some immunity built up by previous infection, however data is not available on effectiveness of vaccine-derived immunity.
Stricter measures on travel have been implemented across the UK to limit the spread of the new variant.
Everyone entering the country must now take a PCR test, and isolate pending a negative result.
The UK travel red list has also been reinstated, meaning all travellers from listed countries must isolate in a hotel on entry into the UK.
What is the Omicron variant?
Around the world there are thousands of different variants of Covid circulating, as viruses mutate constantly, however only a few are considered variants of concern.
Mutations to the virus can make the virus more or less infectious, impact the effectiveness vaccines, and potentially cause more severe illness.
It is too soon to know what the impact of the mutations of the Omicron variant are, but it is has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," according to the World Health Organization.
Omicron, or variant B.1.1.529, has 50 mutations in total, 32 of which are in the spike protein, the part of the virus the vaccines target.
Data from South Africa has shown a surge of infections following the emergence of Omicron, however it is not yet known if the variant can cause more severe illness.