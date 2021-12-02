Cardiff: Man attempted to rape two women in their homes
- Published
A man who tried to rape two women in their own homes has been jailed for 18 years.
Anthony Williams, 32, from Cardiff, climbed through the ground-floor window of a woman's home in the city while she slept before sexually assaulting and attempting to rape her.
He then went on to enter a second home before "lunging" at a woman and pushing her on to the sofa.
Williams admitted attempting to rape the two women at Newport Crown Court.
He will stay on the sexual offenders register for life.
The court heard the first woman screamed and eventually managed to push Williams off her. He went on to steal £60.
Within a few hours, he entered another property where he lunged at another woman.
She called out for her husband, who was in the house at the time, and Williams ran from the property.
'Safer outside than in my own home'
In victim impact statements, read to the court, one woman said she had constant flashbacks of the incident.
"All I can see is this man coming through the window and attacking me in my own bed," she said.
The second victim said she felt safer being outside in public places rather than inside her own home.
She also described how her children, who were upstairs during the attack, had also been affected.
"My daughter keeps her bedside light on since the incident took place," she said.
The court heard Williams had struggled with his mental health and had difficulties with substance misuse.
Judge Daniel Williams said the effects of Williams' actions on the victims had been profound.
He added: "You present a significant risk of committing serious harm. You represent a very high risk of serious harm to adult women."
Williams was sentenced for two counts of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, burglary and theft.
Speaking afterwards, Kelly Huggins, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "These must have been terrifying incidents for the victims. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home."