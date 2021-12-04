BBC News

Covid: How easy is it to see your dentist in Wales?

Published
Tell us about your experiences accessing dental care during the pandemic

Covid has changed almost every aspect of life in Wales.

Trying to stop transmission of the virus has led to a different approach to seeing healthcare professionals across the board.

Because of the backlog of patients waiting for check-ups, leading dentist Dr Russell Gidney warned we may never return to six-monthly appointments.

NHS Wales figures show courses of dental treatment dropped by over three quarters in 2020-21.

So, has this affected you?

Have you been able to get an appointment with your dentist?

Have you been able to get treatment?

Has emergency dental help been readily available - on the NHS or privately?

What about when your problem isn't classed as an emergency, but it is interfering with your life?

Use this form to tell us about your experiences:

