Covid: Swansea's Cinema & Co reopens and defies court order
A cinema which was ordered to close by a judge due to Covid breaches has reopened.
On the website of Cinema & Co, the film Santa Claus: The Movie is listed to start 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.
About 20 people have entered the property in Swansea and pizzas have been delivered.
An employee was asked by a BBC reporter whether they were open, but said queries had to be emailed, so an email has been sent to the firm.
Owner Anna Redfern was warned in Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that if her business reopened, there would be an application for her to be found in contempt of court.