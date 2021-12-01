Caerphilly dog attack: Animal was not an illegal breed
- Published
The dog that killed a 10-year-old boy was an American bulldog, which is not on the list of banned breeds in the UK, police have said.
Beast attacked and killed Jack Lis in Pentwyn, Caerphilly county, on 8 November.
Gwent Police said a dog legislation expert had now completed the identification process.
Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman from Caerphilly in connection with the attack.
She was held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death before being released on conditional bail.
Two men, aged 34 and 19, attended a police station voluntarily in relation to an offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
Both were later released.
Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said: "The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack has concluded, with the dog legislation officer's report classifying the breed as an American bulldog.
"This breed does not feature on the list of banned dogs and is therefore not illegal to own in this country."
The opening of the inquest into Jack's death heard that he was attacked by the animal while at a friend's house and was left with "unsurvivable" injuries to his head and neck.
The inquest has been adjourned while further inquiries are made and it will be resumed at a later date.
Jack's family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" by his death, adding that their lives would "never be the same".
In a statement, they said: "This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing. We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough.
"We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet.
"He was the sweetest of boys. He's forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy."