Covid: Prioritising wellbeing essential, education inspector says
- Published
The wellbeing of pupils, students and staff should continue to be prioritised, according to Wales' chief inspector of education.
Claire Morgan said it had been "another very demanding year" for everyone due to the pandemic.
Estyn's annual report comes amid Covid rule changes urging secondary school pupils to wear face masks in class.
Some parents say their children have been struggling despite schools "trying their very best".
And teachers' leaders said some were "feeling close to exhaustion".
Emma Safhill, whose daughter attends high school in Denbighshire, said she was "concerned she has lost a lot of schooling" since the pandemic began.
"Clearly, her marks are showing that she... needs some support and we need to catch up on that," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Mother-of-three Lianne Carpenter, whose daughter is in her final year preparing for GCSEs in Neath Port Talbot, said she had concerns with issues around connecting to online learning.
"She's been worried about not being able to catch up and being behind," she said.
Welsh-medium secondary Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade, in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, is highlighted in the Estyn report for introducing the "Botwm Becso" (Concern Button) to its website for pupils to report concerns or worries.
'Risen to the challenges'
The information is confidential and goes straight to an assistant head teacher responsible for wellbeing, who then contacts the pupil and discusses how to help.
The report said learners' progress in areas like social skills would need ongoing support.
And pupils' Welsh language skills were also highlighted as a "potential concern", as well as challenges in assessment in secondary schools, colleges and work-based learning.
"It's been another very demanding year, and everyone working in education and training has once again risen to the challenges," said Ms Morgan.
"The impact of learners', staff and leaders' wellbeing on education cannot be emphasised enough.
"Continuing to prioritise their wellbeing is essential to ensure learners in Wales can keep learning."
Ms Morgan added: "The pandemic has made everyone rethink many aspects of teaching, provision and wellbeing for now and in the future - improving digital learning, strengthening links with communities and parents, and evaluating learners' progress over time."
Kerina Hanson, president of school leaders' union NAHT Cymru, said: "The recognition that schools have shown perseverance, creativity and flexibility is heartening - it is indeed a huge achievement.
"We agree that schools will continue to need that innovative approach to leadership, teaching and learning as we prepare for [the new] curriculum for Wales, however, we must also acknowledge that many leaders are feeling close to exhaustion."
