Storm Arwen: Last homes without power due to be reconnected
- Published
The last of the homes left without power since Storm Arwen are expected to be reconnected later.
About 400 homes remained without power in north Wales on Tuesday after wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded on Saturday.
Scottish Power Manweb said while most of these had been reconnected, a handful still had no supply.
It said it expected all repairs to be completed on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the company apologised to customers for the "stress and inconvenience" caused.
"Our teams on the ground have worked tirelessly to reconnect power as quickly and as safely as possible to those who have still been off supply," she said.
"Storm Arwen has caused some of the worst damage we have experienced in over 15 years and far worse than the previous weather events."
Affected customers had been offered hot food and drinks and hotels, with generators installed for those most in need, said the spokeswoman.
"We have also been visiting customers to support where individual needs are being identified. Please rest assured we are doing everything we can to reconnect those still off supply as quickly and as safely as we can," she added.