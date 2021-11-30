Smooch Nails Wrexham: Salon owner fined for Covid breach
A nail salon owner has been fined £1,000 for breaking Covid rules during lockdown.
Natalie Hewitt was supposed to close her business, Smooch Nails and Beauty, in Wrexham during January's lockdown.
But magistrates heard she was caught treating one woman's nails on the premises with two others sat nearby.
The 32-year-old, from Buckley, denied anyone was with her, but was convicted and ordered to pay £1,000 costs in addition to her fine.
The court heard she was seen through the shop's shutters by David Gregory on 13 January, who works in public protection for Wrexham council.
"There was somebody directly in front of her (Ms Hewitt) and there were two other women to the side," he told the court.
Having knocked on the closed door, he asked to speak to Ms Hewitt but she refused to open the door.
"I stepped aside and they (the other three people) must have moved into the back room," he said.
Mr Gregory called for police help and two PCSOs attended, with statements saying she refused to open the door to them as well.
Representing herself, Hewitt, denied that there had been anyone else at the shop, claiming she had been "decorating and cleaning".
Asked why she had refused to open the door and speak to David Gregory, Ms Hewitt said "because I was there on my own and he was aggressive in the way he came across".
She denied that the two PCSOs had also asked her to open the door and speak to Mr Gregory.
Convicting Hewitt, Chairwoman of the bench Celia Jenkins said Mr Gregory had given "clear and concise" evidence that he had had a clear view into the shop and the magistrates could "find no justification" for Hewitt refusing to open the shop door when asked to by the PCSOs, one of whom was a woman.