Snowdonia home buy help project has no successful applicants
- Published
A housing project to help local people buy a home in Snowdonia has not had a single successful applicant since it was set up in 2015, according to a report.
Snowdonia National Park Authority introduced Homebuy with loans of up to 50% for people who meet its criteria.
People aged over 18 must be working, have an income of between £16,000 and £45,000, and have local connections.
"The reason for the lack of interest is unclear," said the report.
"To date, there have been no successful applications for the Homebuy scheme within the national park.
"It may be due to personal reasons or financial reasons where the applicant cannot secure a mortgage."
In January 2020, the authority began liaising with Conwy County Borough Council over a scheme to help first-time buyers to renovate empty properties or convert properties to residential use.
A sum of £100,000 was allocated for that project and, to date, £86,000 has been awarded for properties in Betws-y-Coed and Trefriw.