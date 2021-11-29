Chester crash: 'Lifelong friends' had been Christmas shopping
- Published
Two women who died following a crash were on their way home from Christmas shopping, their families have said.
Ellie Crossley, from Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connah's Quay, both 20, were described as "lifelong friends".
They were returning to Flintshire last Thursday when their Citroen crashed with a BMW on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, Chester, at about 21:30 GMT.
The 28-year-old BMW driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
In a joint statement from the women's families, they said: "Both families, and their friends, have been left truly devastated by this tragic event and will sadly miss them.
"Close friends for their short lives, they will be in our hearts forever."
Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.