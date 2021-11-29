Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser has 'no further evidence' to offer
- Published
The man who arranged the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala says he has "no further evidence" to give to an inquest into his death.
Earlier this month David Henderson was jailed for 18 months for breaching flight safety guidelines.
At a pre-inquest hearing, Henderson's lawyers said he "has no further evidence... beyond the evidence he gave in his criminal trial."
Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding, Yorkshire, is appealing his sentence.
'Hopeful'
Emiliano Sala, 28, died in January 2019, when the plane carrying him from Nantes in France to Cardiff crashed into the English Channel.
His body was recovered the following month, but pilot David Ibbotson's body has never been found.
Earlier this month Henderson was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after being convicted of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.
He previously admitted a separate charge of arranging a commercial flight without permission or authorisation.
At the pre-inquest hearing on Monday, the senior coroner for Dorset Rachael Griffin said solicitors for Mr Henderson had written to her stating that he had "no further evidence to give to the coroner beyond the evidence he gave in his criminal trial".
The letter also stated that during his trial Mr Henderson was in the witness box for a day and "sincerely believes there is nothing more he can add".
His solicitor's letter concluded "it was accepted that the way the flight was organised didn't cause the plane to crash".
Ms Griffin said: "In effect they say that the attendance of Mr Henderson is unnecessary at the inquest hearing."
Ms Griffin said she was "hopeful" the full jury inquest could begin in mid-February 2022 as scheduled, but that a further pre-inquest review hearing would be held in January.