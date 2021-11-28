Preseli rescue: Woman airlifted to hospital after breaking leg
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after breaking her leg on a hillside.
The woman was injured in the Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire, and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue received a call at about 14:20 GMT.
The rescue team said it would have taken 90 minutes to reach the woman from its base in Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, so requested the assistance of the coastguard helicopter.
The helicopter crew reached the woman and took her to hospital.