Covid: Wales remains Omicron-free for now, says chief medical officer
- Published
It's only a matter of time before the Covid Omicron variant is seen in Wales, the chief medical officer has said.
Dr Frank Atherton confirmed there were no cases in Wales, but it's a case of when, not if, the variant will be identified.
He said it is clear now there is transmission from southern Africa into Europe, and what we can do is try to limit the spread of the variant.
It comes as six Omicron cases were found in Scotland.
This takes the total to nine found in the UK so far.
Four of the cases in Scotland were identified in Lanarkshire, and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde areas.
Two English cases, in Nottingham and Essex, have been linked to travel to southern Africa.
The third person confirmed to have the new variant is no longer in the UK, but had visited Westminster, London.
New measures put in place will require everyone entering Wales from abroad to take a PCR test and isolate pending a negative result.
The Welsh government said the emergence of the Omicron variant was a "serious development".
Early evidence suggests the Omicron variant - initially reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on Wednesday - has a higher re-infection risk.
On Monday, an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers is being held "to discuss the developments on Omicron", the UK's Department for Health and Social Care said.
Masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England, and arrivals to the UK will have to take PCR tests from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Face coverings are already mandatory in shops, health and social care settings and on public transport in Wales.
Ten countries in southern Africa are now on the UK's travel red list, meaning that until further notice, any British or Irish residents arriving in the UK after recently visiting any of those countries will have to quarantine in an approved hotel for 10 days.
Residents from the countries themselves will not be allowed into the UK until the red list status changes.