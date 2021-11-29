Storm Arwen: Homes in Wales still without power
It could be another day before power is restored to all properties hit by Storm Arwen, one power company has said.
The north and mid Wales coast and Dee Valley have been worst affected, said Liam O'Sullivan of SP Energy Networks.
The company supplies north Wales, parts of Powys, Ceredigion and north Shropshire, with 1,600 still without power on Monday morning.
About 30,000 properties in Wales lost power after wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded on Saturday.
These included people in south, west and mid Wales served by Western Power Distribution.
Meanwhile, roads were blocked and rail services were largely suspended across Wales on Saturday, although a limited timetable resumed on Sunday.
'We are so grateful'
In Carmarthenshire, volunteers helped with temporary fixes to a roof torn off a building at Many Tears Animal Rescue in Llanelli, which also lost its power.
Owner Sylvia Van Atta said a newborn puppy died due to low temperatures and members of the public turned up with hot water bottles to keep other pups warm.
"It was just so lovely," she told BBC Radio Wales.
"People came from all over the place. They just wanted to do something. We are so grateful."
She said the dogs' heated lamps had gone out due to the power cut and the animals were "freaking out", with metal torn from the roof resembling a "helicopter blade flying over head".
Mr O'Sullivan said it was the worst storm damage he had seen since about 2015 due to a large number of trees bringing down "multiple spans" of overhead power lines.
"There's debris that has caused fixtures and fittings to customers' properties to be pulled away, bringing down lines and then, obviously, with the sheer wind speed, there's a number of other structures that have caused us problems."
Of the those still without power, he said: "We're hoping to get the bulk of those restored today with with a small number going into be restored tomorrow."
Meanwhile, the boss of a Bridgend pub said a staff member had a lucky escape after a large tree came down, narrowly avoiding her.
Manager Cheryl Pound was on a cigarette break after closing The Star pub when the tree was caught on camera toppling into the garden and patio area.
"She couldn't believe the DJ and the doorman hadn't heard anything," said landlady Barbara Jefferies said.
Can’t wait to see you back in the castle! ITV are working hard to repair the production village so they can broadcast you live 🙏 https://t.co/4tItggnXpP— Gwrych Castle (@Gwrych_Castle) November 28, 2021
In north Wales, The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were removed from Gwrych Castle in Abergele due to Storm Arwen.
This weekend's episodes of the show were cancelled due to "technical difficulties caused by extreme weather", according to ITV bosses.
Councillor Tracey Brennan said the storm had been "horrendous" with some properties still without power.
She said the TV production's tents and marquees were "literally shredded by the wind".
"Goodness knows when they are going to get that bit back up and running," she said.
"We're keeping fingers crossed that the show can go on."