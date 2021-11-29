Universal basic income in Wales could halve poverty - report
Poverty in Wales could be halved if a universal basic income scheme is implemented, a report has found.
UBI is a government scheme where everyone is paid a fixed regular sum, regardless of their income.
The study, commissioned by future generations commissioner for Wales Sophie Howe, also found 69% of people in Wales would support a UBI pilot.
The report found a trial of about 2,500 people would cost about £50m and each participant would be paid £60 a week.
The Welsh government, which announced a trial in May, said it understood there was excitement but urged patience.
In addition to overall poverty decreasing by 50%, the study also found child poverty would decrease by 64%.
Poverty is not having enough money to buy food, clothing and a safe place to live and, in 2015, the government set a target to "make sure no child is living in poverty by 2020".
As of May, Wales still had the worst poverty rates in the UK, according to Save the Children.
First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said the planned pilot would "see whether the promises that basic income holds out are genuinely delivered".
Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk is among those who support the idea of UBI but critics say the money would be better invested in public services or existing benefits.
When the scheme was first announced, the Conservatives said Wales should not become "a petri dish for failed left-wing policies".
Ms Howe has called on Mr Drakeford to ensure the pilot includes children, employed and unemployed people, pensioners and care leavers.
She added: "The introduction of a universal basic income could completely transform society by delivering a more equal, prosperous Wales.
"The findings in this report should excite leaders who say they want a true green and just recovery that makes life fairer for everyone."
The Welsh government said: "We understand the excitement and the interest around this policy, however it is important that we get it right.
"There is more work to be done in this area but we are interested in developing a version, potentially first involving people leaving care.
"We will be listening to key stakeholders as we build the model and we are already working alongside the future generation commissioner's office."