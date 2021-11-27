Omicron: Overseas travellers to Wales to require PCR tests
- Published
Everyone who enters Wales from abroad will need to take a PCR test and isolate pending a negative result.
The Welsh government announced the move after the UK government brought in several new restrictions in England.
It comes as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Brentwood, Essex, and Nottingham.
The Welsh government said it was a "serious development", and ministers would meet over the weekend to discuss whether further action was needed.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face coverings would become mandatory again in shops and on public transport in England from next week under a raft of measures to target the new Covid variant.
Additional measures implemented in England, like mandatory face coverings in shops, already apply in Wales.
The UK Omicron cases are linked and are connected to travel in southern Africa, where 10 countries have been placed on the UK's travel red list, meaning all arrivals will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
The Welsh government has previously criticised Downing Street for removing all countries from the red list prior to the identification of the Omicron variant.
It also said it was concerned with the replacement of PCR tests with lateral flow tests on day two.
Welsh ministers met on Saturday night and are expected to hold further discussions on Sunday.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "The emergence of this new variant is a serious development in the ongoing pandemic and reinforces the need for everyone in Wales to get their vaccine or booster when offered, wear face coverings when necessary, and book a test if they develop symptoms.
"We have repeatedly raised our concerns with the UK Government about its decision to relax international travel rules quickly, precisely because of the risk of introducing new variants into the UK."