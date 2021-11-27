Storm Arwen: I'm a Celebrity contestants removed from set
- Published
The I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! contestants have been removed from the set of the show after it suffered damage during Storm Arwen.
This weekend's episodes of the ITV show, filmed at Gwrych castle, Conwy, have also been cancelled.
ITV said "technical difficulties caused by extreme weather" had forced them to cancel Saturday and Sunday's episodes.
Producers of the show had to abandon the live element of the show on Friday evening.
Storm Arwen has caused disruption across Wales, with more than 30,000 thousand homes experiencing power cuts and road and rail travel affected.
Transport for Wales has cancelled a majority of its rail services and many roads and bridges have been closed by falling debris.
In a statement the show said: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
"I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."
Last week, Richard Madeley left the show after feeling unwell. Speaking afterwards, he said he was fine but was leaving the show because he had broken its Covid safety bubble.