Homes in Wales still without power after Storm Arwen
- Published
Thousands of people in Wales are still without electricity after Storm Arwen.
SP Energy Networks, which supplies north Wales and parts of Powys, Ceredigion, and across the English border in north Shropshire, said 11,000 customers remain off.
Worst affected is along the Dee Valley, where some people have been without electricity for 30 hours.
Transport for Wales is running a "limited train service" with lines reopened following storm disruption.
Western Power Distribution, which serves south, west and mid Wales, said 1,104 customers remained without power.
Many of the worst affected areas for electricity are in parts of rural Carmarthenshire and near the Ceredigion coast.
In Llandovery, nearly 100 customers who have been without power since early on Saturday morning have been told that repairs may be completed by 18:00 on Sunday.
Dozens of homes and businesses are still without power in Aberporth, Ceredigion, where wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded in the early hours of Saturday.
Transport for Wales suspended the majority of its rail services on Saturday, and major roads were also blocked due to fallen trees and debris.
SP Energy said engineers had been struck by the extent of the damage caused by the strong winds with whole rows of poles needing to be replaced.
It said crews resumed work at 06:00 with engineers working until 23:30 on Saturday.