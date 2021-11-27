Storm Arwen: Pup dies, roof torn off Llanelli dog rescue centre

EMERGENCY AT MANY TEARS We regret to inform you we have had to cancel our Cabin Coffee Day today due to the rescue being affected by severe storm damage. Storm Arwen hit the rescue causing catastrophic damage. We have been without power since the early hours, buildings are destroyed and we are devastated that one puppy has died. The new classroom we have spent so long creating is in pieces with debris flying dangerously in the winds. We have suffered major structural damage and loss of life so we are absolutely devastated right now and must cancel our open day as the premises are not safe and we must concentrate on the repairs and our dogs. Please, please help us fundraise to help with repairs. If you could donate the cost of a cake and coffee then we would be so grateful. If you are a builder and you can come to the rescue to help us fix the buildings and rooves, please help us. You can donate via Paypal here - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H6FTJUDRLLJFA