Storm Arwen: Pup dies, roof torn off Llanelli dog rescue centre
A puppy has died at a dog rescue centre as one of its buildings suffered serious damage in Storm Arwen.
The roof was ripped off the building at Many Tears Animal Rescue in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, overnight.
Owner Sylvia Van Atta said the new-born puppy died at the centre which has been without power and hot water since the early hours.
Wales has been battered by wind gusts of up to 81mph (130km/h) with a weather warning in place for most of Saturday.
"The sheets of metal blew off the roof of the building which we use as both a stable and a classroom, and flew over our heads, narrowly avoiding the kennels where we keep the dogs," she said.
"We are working to patch up the roof now before the winds pick up again, but it will all have to be replaced.
"It will cost thousands of pounds to repair."
EMERGENCY AT MANY TEARS We regret to inform you we have had to cancel our Cabin Coffee Day today due to the rescue being affected by severe storm damage. Storm Arwen hit the rescue causing catastrophic damage. We have been without power since the early hours, buildings are destroyed and we are devastated that one puppy has died. The new classroom we have spent so long creating is in pieces with debris flying dangerously in the winds. We have suffered major structural damage and loss of life so we are absolutely devastated right now and must cancel our open day as the premises are not safe and we must concentrate on the repairs and our dogs. Please, please help us fundraise to help with repairs. If you could donate the cost of a cake and coffee then we would be so grateful. If you are a builder and you can come to the rescue to help us fix the buildings and rooves, please help us. You can donate via Paypal here - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H6FTJUDRLLJFAPosted by Many Tears Animal Rescue on Saturday, November 27, 2021
Ms Van Atta posted a video on Facebook highlighting the damage which has been shared hundreds of times and attracted 1,000 comments within a few hours on Saturday.
An appeal for help has also raised in excess of £37,000.
"The dogs all have little jumpers on because we haven't got the power to keep them warm," she said.
"People think dogs don't need to be kept warm, but they do.
"We are trying to fill up hot water bottles too from other sources so we can keep them warm."