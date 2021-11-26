BBC News

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser David Henderson to appeal sentence

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Flight organiser David Henderson has been jailed for 18 months

The man who organised the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died will appeal against his sentence.

David Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was jailed for 18 months after being convicted of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.

His legal team say papers were lodged with the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Henderson will not appeal against his conviction.

Sala, 28, and Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, North Lincolnshire, were killed when the plane they were flying in plunged into the English Channel in January 2019.

The footballer's body was found about two-and-a-half weeks after the crash, though Mr Ibbotson, the pilot, has never been found.

The Argentine striker had completed a £15m transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City and was travelling between the two cities at the time of the crash.

Related Topics

More on this story