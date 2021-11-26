Paedophile headteacher of navy boarding school jailed
A 90-year-old former headteacher has been jailed for sexually abusing pupils over a period of 20 years.
Robert Youngman of Sheet Road, Ludlow was jailed for 10 years at Mold Crown Court, after admitting 11 counts of indecent assault.
Some of his victims were as young as three years old.
Judge John Philpotts said: "This is effectively a life sentence. The likelihood is you will never be released."
Youngman was the headteacher at Indefatigable, a naval boarding school in Llanfair PG, Anglesey.
He lived in a detached house on the school campus where teenagers trained for the Merchant or Royal Navy.
He also taught maths and sports, at a Surrey prep school where he also abused children.
'A monster'
Prosecuting barrister Paulinus Barnes said the paedophile was known as Captain Youngman at Indefatigable school, where he was headmaster from 1977 to 1986.
One victim, who said he was abused from the age of three, described "deeply vivid nightmares" and the revelation of the abuse had a "devastating" impact on his parents.
He said Youngman was a "dangerous sexual predator" and a "monster".
Another complainant said there was a "strict and disciplined environment" at Indefatigable.
"The school had a rotten bullying regime encouraged by staff, called character building," he said in an impact statement. He added that what Youngman did was "evil".
Respectability 'in tatters'
The judge told him his good character was a "false façade" and his respectability was "in tatters".
"You were entrusted with responsibilities for the education and pastoral care of young boys."
His age carried "very little weight" in sentencing, the recorder added.
"You must face the consequences, albeit late in your life, of what you did as a younger man.
"There are clear and significant aggravating features. These offences represent gross and repeated breaches of trust."
Defending counsel Paul Smith, said the paedophile had been "successful and respected in many aspects of his life" and maintained family support.
International investigation
Det Con Dan Smith from North Wales Police said the investigation was "challenging" as it spanned two decades from the 1960s onwards and involved enquiries across the UK, Ireland and Australia.
"This investigation demonstrates that we will not let time or geography be a barrier to discovering the truth, or obtaining justice." he added.
The Indefatigable training school closed in 1995 and reopened as a Ministry of Defence training base, a few years later.