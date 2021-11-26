Caerphilly councillors could be given taxpayer-funded mobiles
- Published
Taxpayer-funded mobile phones could be given to councillors to help safeguard their work-life balance.
Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group at Caerphilly council, suggested the idea at a meeting on Monday.
Mr Mann said many councillors did not want to "mix up" council business with their personal business, but some disagreed with him.
A poll is now taking place and the results will be announced at the next committee meeting.
'On the go'
The committee was discussing a draft report by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales, which is recommending a £2,500 pay rise, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Mann, who represents Llanbradach ward, said there were already several councils in Wales providing its members with a mobile phone - enabling them to access council work emails on the go.
Labour's Adrian Hussey, who represents Newbridge, disagreed with the idea.
He said: "I have had my council emails coming through my [personal] phone for about three years … and personally I do not think councillors need to have a phone supplied by a council because most people have got a mobile phone."
Committee members agreed they would poll all councillors before making a decision.