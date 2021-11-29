Huw Edwards and Rob Brydon inspire Traffic Wales' gritters
- Published
Where will you find Huw Sledge-wards, Rob Brrr-ydon and Alun Wyn-ter Jones when nasty weather bites?
The answer is on Wales' roads, as they are among the new names given to the gritters which will keep the nation moving when ice and snow strike.
They are among the puns picked from ideas sent by the public to travel information service Traffic Wales.
Wales' only motorway gets a nod with I'M4Gritting, while Boaty McBoatface inspired the name Gritter Ap GritFace.
Traffic Wales now has 11 more vehicles that will form part of a 40-strong fleet of trucks, with a further 19 due to be added next year.
Whether those 19 vehicles get the accolades given to BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, comedian Rob Brydon and rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones remains to be seen.
But we do know that wintry Welsh routes will welcome Geraint Thom-ice (Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas) and Ian Slush (former Wales and Liverpool footballer Ian Rush).
The National Eisteddfod (National Ice-steddfod) and the English language version of Cwm Rhondda (The Grit Redeemer) are also on the list.
The Welsh language plays its part too, so a play on the word for salt bring us Huwie Halen, and The Eiradicator is a pun on snow.
Traffic Wales launched its first public naming competition for the fleet in 2020 when 10 winners were chosen from more than 300 entries.
The Welsh government spokesman said the new gritters had "improved technology and enhanced visibility".
Meanwhile, Cardiff council has also named its fleet, with homages to sporting figures.
The trucks are called Gareth Hale (Gareth Bale), Nigel Snowins (Nigel Owens), George North Pole (George North) and Snow Ledley (Joe Ledley).
From the world of Hollywood and pop, there is Catherine Sleeta-Jones (Catherine Zeta Jones), Taron Sledgeton (Taron Egerton) and Dame Shirley Bass-sleet (Dame Shirley Bassey).
Then there's Grit Rhys Jones (comedian Griff Rhys Jones) and, suitably enough, weatherman Derek Brockway makes an appearance thanks to Derek Brrr-ockway.
In a league of its own is a truck called "Tha's Slush, That Is".
It has also given its trucks Welsh language names.
These are Llywelyn Ein Lluwch Olaf, Halen Robson Kanu, Caryl Chwalu Lôns, Rhewi Sant, Sali Malu Eira, Tanny Graean Thompson, Shirley Iâssey, Ieti George, T Rhew Jones and Lleucu Llwydrew.