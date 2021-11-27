Storm Arwen: Trains halted, 13,000 lose power in Wales
More than 13,000 homes in Wales have been left without power and travel has been disrupted by strong winds from Storm Arwen.
Transport for Wales suspended all rail services, and the M4 in south Wales has been shut between Junction 41, Baglan, and Junction 42 Briton Ferry bridge.
The Met Office said a wind speed of 81mph (130kmh) was recorded at Aberporth, Ceredigion.
Western Power Distribution said power cuts hit south, west and mid Wales.
SP Energy Networks also reported dozens of power cuts across north Wales, Powys and northern Ceredigion.
A Met Office amber warning for most of north and west Wales is in place until 09:00 GMT and a yellow warning is then in place until 18:00.
Traffic Wales has reported many roads blocked across the network due to fallen trees and branches, including sections of the A55 at Broughton, Flintshire, and St Asaph, Denbighshire.
Traffic analysts Inrix reported bridge closures on the original M48 Severn Bridge, the A548 Flintshire Bridge and the A55 Britannia Bridge on Anglesey.
The RNLI has warned that visits to the coast during Storm Arwen could be "treacherous".
It is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Ross Macleod, the lifeboat charity's water safety manager, said the storm could make visits to coast "treacherous" with "very dangerous sea conditions".
"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn't plan on ever entering the water," he said.
Saturday's amber warning covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire, Powys, and Wrexham.
Transport for Wales said it had suspended train services due to "significant damage caused overnight by Storm Arwen... with multiple fallen trees and debris blocking lines".
And Great Western Railway said a tree had fallen on the railway between Swansea and Cardiff Central blocking all lines towards Cardiff Central.
On the roads, South Wales Police said officers were dealing with a number of road-related incidents due to adverse weather conditions.
"Wherever you are, please take extra care when out driving in these conditions," it said.
The affected roads include the A470 at Llyswen, Powys; A485 at Pontarsais, Carmarthenshire; A494 Bontnewydd, Gwynedd, and A525 between Broad Oak Lane and A495 Ellesmere Road in Wrexham.