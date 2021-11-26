Storm Arwen: Amber wind weather warning for Wales
- Published
Visits to the coast during Storm Arwen could be "treacherous", the RNLI has warned.
The Met Office said high winds this weekend could endanger life in Wales.
An amber warning for most of north and west Wales is in place from 00:00 GMT until 09:00 on Saturday and a yellow warning is then in place until 18:00.
The Met Office has predicted damage to trees and buildings, with risk of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".
And National Rail said speed restrictions will be introduced on services travelling between Carmarthen and Fishguard, Flint and Holyhead and on some sections of the South Wales Mainline from Friday evening into Saturday.
Passengers should allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel across the weekend, it said.
The RNLI said it was encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Ross Macleod, the lifeboat charity's water safety manager, said the storm could make visits to coasts around the UK and Ireland "treacherous" with "very dangerous sea conditions".
"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn't plan on ever entering the water," he said.
"Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents."
Watch out for #StormArwen today and tomorrow. Strong to severe gale force winds. Gusts 60-80mph N and W Wales coasts and hills. 50-60mph inland. Turning colder with Arctic air. Some sunshine but wintry showers with hail and sleet. A few cm of snow on Welsh hills & mountains. 🌬️❄️ pic.twitter.com/M5kN7qiwNn— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) November 26, 2021
He also advised people to call 999 and ask for the coastguard, if they see someone in danger in the water.
"If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don't go in the water yourself - too many people drown trying to save others," he said.
The windy weather is likely to cause bridges and roads to close, injuries are likely, and in some areas winds could exceed 70 mph.
Saturday's amber warning covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire, Powys, and Wrexham.