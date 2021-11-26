Chester crash: Two Flintshire women die and man seriously injured
Two 20-year-old women from Flintshire have died and a man has been seriously injured following a crash.
The driver of a Citroen, from Greenfield, and her passenger, from Connahs Quay, died at the scene on the A5117 near Parkgate Road, Chester.
A man, 28, who was driving a BMW, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident at 09:28 GMT on Thursday.
Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash.