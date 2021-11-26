Llantwit Fardre: Man charged with murder of June Fox-Roberts
A man has been charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman found dead at her home, South Wales Police have said.
The body of June Fox-Roberts was found at her house in St Anne's Drive, Llantwit Fardre, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday afternoon.
Luke Deeley, 25, from Pontypridd, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police said there were currently no known links between Ms Fox-Roberts and Mr Deeley.
Det Supt Darren George, the senior investigating officer, said: "I would again like to offer my personal thanks to the local community for their support during the investigation.
"The charging of a 25-year-old local man is quite clearly a significant development in the investigation and I hope this goes some way in offering re-assurance to the local community.
"I can also confirm that there are currently no known links between June and the person charged.
"I once again urge people not to speculate on social media, my thoughts remain with June and her family who we continue to support through specially trained officers."
In a tribute released by June's family she was described as "a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her".