Motorcyclist Jordan Talbot killed on way to Aston Martin job
- Published
A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car and HGV had been on his way to his dream job at Aston Martin.
The family of Jordan Talbot said they were "completely devastated" by the death of the 21-year-old.
Mr Talbot, of Radyr, Cardiff, died at the scene after his blue Honda was in collision with a white Vauxhall Astra and a lorry.
The family called Mr Talbot "a bright, intelligent and happy young man that had his whole future ahead of him".
"He was simply riding his motorcycle to work to do his dream job at Aston Martin when the collision occurred," they said.
"He had worked so hard to get this job and he knew how proud we all were of him.
"He was such a kind, loving person and had a wicked sense of humour, always laughing or cracking jokes around the house.
"Everybody who knew him did not have a bad word to say.
"In his short life he had touched so many people and left behind so many happy memories that we will forever cherish."
The crash happened at 05:20 BST on Tuesday on the A4226 Rhoose, between the Rhoose roundabout and the British Airways Maintenance Centre roundabout.