Llantwit Fardre murder suspect held for further questioning
- Published
A murder suspect will remain in custody for further questioning after a woman was found dead in her home, South Wales Police has said.
June Fox-Roberts was found at home in St Anne's Drive, Llantwit Fardre on Sunday at about 14:45 GMT.
South Wales Police have obtained a warrant to hold the 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
The police force said 50 detectives, as well as those with specialist roles, were working on the investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Darren George, said: "The investigation into the murder of June Fox-Roberts is continuing.
"I have a team of over 50 detectives working tirelessly on the investigation, the team also includes officers from specialist roles who are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to June."
He repeated his request for people to stop speculating on what happened and to let the investigation run its course.
In a tribute released by June's family she was described as "a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her".
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers, Mr George added.