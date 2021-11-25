Transport: Better links between Wales and England recommended
By Huw Thomas
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
Road and rail improvements between north Wales and north-west England are among the recommendations of a UK government transport review.
Upgrading the M4 and adding stations to south Wales' main railway line were also recommended by Sir Peter Hendy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the Welsh government to work "collaboratively" on the proposals.
The Welsh government said it could not comment as it had not been given the report ahead of publication.
The Union Connectivity Review, chaired by Sir Peter, began work in October 2020 with a remit to review the quality and availability of transport infrastructure across the UK.
His report is due to be published on Friday morning.
Ahead of publication of the report the UK government outlined some of the proposals.
While responsibility for roads is held by the Welsh government, Sir Peter's proposals for Wales are expected to include a review of the route between north Wales and north-west of England.
He suggested improving rail connectivity with HS2, along with upgrades to the A55, the M53 and the M56, and improving travel to and from Ireland via north Wales.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We must strengthen the rail and road links across Wales if we are to truly level up the UK - enhancing the connectivity of Welsh towns and cities and bringing communities closer together."
He said the UK government would reflect on the review, "boost key transport connections" and "more evenly distribute opportunity and prosperity" through close working with the Welsh government.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Regrettably the UK Government has not shared the report with us so we're unable to comment."
Currently, all new road building projects in Wales are being frozen while the Welsh government conducts a review.
Sir Peter also advised the UK government to support measures to reduce congestion on the M4, which runs from Carmarthenshire to London, as well as improving the M4 junction with the M5.
This would support another of Sir Peter's suggestions - to improve connectivity between south Wales and the Midlands.
Suggested rail improvements in south Wales include upgrading and building new stations on the south Wales main line.
It also advises the UK government to increase connectivity and reduce journey times between Cardiff and Birmingham, including better rolling stock, timetable changes and enhanced infrastructure.
New mainline stations are already planned for the south Wales mainline, including a Cardiff Parkway station near St Mellons.
'Transport asks for north Wales are in England'
The Labour leader of Flintshire council, Ian Roberts, said said he wanted the UK government to "deliver" on union connectivity.
Mr Roberts is also vice chair of the Growth Track 360 campaign which is lobbying for rail improvements in north Wales and Cheshire.
He said he hoped Chester station would be upgraded as a result of the review, because the track layout "needs modernisation".
"The Welsh government has announced that next year there will be trains running from Llandudno to Liverpool Lime Street," he said.
"We genuinely wonder how they are going to get through Chester station because current capacity is just not enough.
"Some of our asks for north Wales are - not to put too fine a point on it - in England. Chester is the key station, and unlocking capacity there is particularly important."
Mr Roberts said "pinch-points" on roads across north Wales had become exacerbated during the pandemic, with holidaymakers highlighting the need to improve certain stretches of roads including the A55.
He added that public transport for many in north Wales was a "forlorn hope".
'Up to three hour M4 delays'
Chris Bird, the director of Llantrisant-based hauliers CJ Bird Transport, said he had little faith that issues with the road network in south Wales would be resolved in the wake of the report.
"They'll spend an arm and a leg on a report and nothing's going to change," he said.
Referencing the shelved plans to build a relief road for the M4 around Newport, Mr Bird said a solution had not yet been put forward.
"The pinch-point seems to be Newport", he said.
"My main concern is getting in and out of Wales in a timely fashion and when you have an incident it turns into a one-track road.
"We were having two-and-a-half, three hour delays earlier this week. That's drivers' time wasted, that's extra wear and tear."
Mr Bird added he remained unconvinced by plans to improve the rail network in south Wales given people's reticence to use public transport because of Covid fears.