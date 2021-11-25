Dog attack: Jack Lis's mum and best friend's funeral tributes
The mother and best friend of a 10-year-old boy killed by a dog have both paid moving tributes at his funeral.
Jack Lis died after the attack on 8 November at a house in Caerphilly.
The funeral was read his friend's words: "Jack, you went away too soon. I never got to say goodbye. Thanks for being an amazing friend. You will always be in my heart."
His mother Emma Whitfield said: "This isn't goodbye, this is a see you later dude."
Red balloons were released as the cortège pulled up outside St Martin's Church in the town centre on Thursday.
In an emotional reading, Jack's mother said: "I spent the last 10 years watching you grow and we got to start seeing you grow into an amazing man.
"My heart aches so bad that we won't get to see you grow into that incredible man."
Residents of the town lined the pavements leading to the church while the words of the Reverend Mark Greenaway-Robbins, who led the service, were played on speakers outside.
The minister referred to a picture of Jack's favourite car - a Toyota Supra - on his coffin, after the congregation was played Start Over by Flame, a song that he loved.
A DeLorean was among the high-end cars driven around the town and castle before the service in tribute to the 10-year-old car lover.
Instead of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, which supports those affected by the sudden death of a young person.
An inquest into his death heard that Jack's injuries were "unsurvivable".
A 28-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with Jack's death at Pentwyn, Penyrheol.
Two men who volunteered to be spoken to by police in relation to the same offence as the woman were also later released.
They were a 34-year-old from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and a 19-year-old from Caerphilly.
Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School in Caerphilly, whose head teacher, Gareth Rees, said the whole school community had been "rocked by the tragic events".
His family said he was the "sweetest of boys" and they would "never be the same".