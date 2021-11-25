Dog attack: Jack Lis's best friend pays funeral tribute
- Published
The best friend of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute at his funeral.
Jack Lis died after the attack on 8 November at a house in Caerphilly.
The funeral was read his friend's words: "Jack, you went away too soon. I never got to say goodbye. Thanks for being an amazing friend. You will always be in my heart."
Red balloons were released as the cortège pulled up outside St Martin's Church in the town centre on Thursday.
An inquest into his death heard that Jack's injuries were "unsurvivable".
The minister referred to a picture of a Toyota Supra on Jack's coffin, after the congregation was played Start Over by Flame, a song that Jack loved.
A DeLorean was driven on the street before the service in tribute to the 10-year-old car lover.
A 28-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with Jack's death at Pentwyn, Penyrheol.
Two men who volunteered to be spoken to by police in relation to the same offence as the woman were also later released.
They were a 34-year-old from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and a 19-year-old from Caerphilly.
Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School in Caerphilly, whose head teacher, Gareth Rees, said the whole school community had been "rocked by the tragic events".
His family said he was the "sweetest of boys" and they would "never be the same".