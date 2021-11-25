Storm Arwen: High winds risk to life in Wales - Met Office
High winds from Storm Arwen this weekend could endanger life in Wales and other parts of the UK, according to forecasters.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for most of Wales from 09:00 GMT to midnight on Friday, and all of Wales on Saturday until 18:00 GMT.
It predicted damage to trees and buildings, with risk of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".
Snowfall is also expected in the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.
The windy weather could cause power cuts and travel delays, with roads and bridges closed as gusts reach 55 to 65 mph, particularly in coastal areas.
In Wales, Friday's warning is for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Wrexham. Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England are also covered.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Forecasters warned people living in or visiting coastal areas of "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".
BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway tweeted that Wales could turn chilly with an "Arctic plunge".
The Met Office predicted temperatures could turn "frosty in places" over the weekend, with warmer temperatures by Monday.
Walking near Crickhowell on Saturday and I'm gonna need me thermals! A few cm of snow possible on the Brecon Beacons. More snow on the Snowdonia mountains. Some sunshine but bitterly cold with strong winds and an Arctic plunge! Windchill -13C on Pen-y-Fan. -14 on Snowdon. pic.twitter.com/NFrXSXTLQK— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) November 24, 2021