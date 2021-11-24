Covid in Wales: 2,000 patients die after catching virus in hospital
By Paul Martin
Wales Live
More than 2,000 people in Wales, who probably caught Covid in hospital, went on to die within 28 days, data shows.
There have been at least 8,243 cases of patients probably or definitely catching Covid in Welsh hospitals since the start of the pandemic.
About 27% of those died within 28 days, though not necessarily of Covid, having been admitted for other reasons.
The Welsh government said the NHS has "worked hard to ensure people admitted to hospital are protected from Covid".
It comes after BBC research found that frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave.
Last month, the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) recommended a "renewed emphasis" on measures to reduce infection spread in hospital.
This included continuing to focus on the use of ventilation and face masks and consistently testing healthcare workers across the sector.
The death rate of patients who caught the virus in hospital has gone down as the pandemic has progressed, Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows.
In the first wave, 33% of patients who probably or definitely caught Covid in hospital died within 28 days of a positive test.
That figure fell to 27% in the second wave and to 14% in the third.
The data however does not set out how many of the deaths were primarily caused by the virus, in how many Covid was an aggravating factor, or how many deaths were caused by other factors.
People are defined as having "probably" caught Covid in hospital if they test positive between day eight and 14 of their hospital stay, and "definitely" if the positive test comes after that.
More than 1,000 patients have probably or definitely caught the virus in hospital in Wales since the beginning of August.
The Welsh government said despite introducing "very robust infection control measures and a stringent testing regime", the virus is particularly highly-transmissible in closed settings like hospitals.
It said NHS Wales had followed regular UK infection prevention control guidance which has been "regularly updated" and "multiple checks" had been undertaken by health boards and public bodies.
It added: "The NHS continues to provide services for patients with Covid-19 as well as those needing to access other essential services.
"Health boards have created separate areas in hospitals to help protect patients and staff and to ensure the environment is as safe as possible."
