Rhoose: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car and lorry

The crash happened on the A4226 between the Rhoose roundabout and the British Airways Maintenance Centre roundabout

A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash, police have said.

South Wales Police said the collision happened at about 05:20 GMT on Tuesday on the A4266, and involved a white Vauxhall Astra, a blue Honda motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle.

The 21-year-old man riding the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Astra, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remained receiving treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

