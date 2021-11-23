Rhoose: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car and lorry
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash, police have said.
South Wales Police said the collision happened at about 05:20 GMT on Tuesday on the A4266, and involved a white Vauxhall Astra, a blue Honda motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle.
The 21-year-old man riding the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the Astra, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remained receiving treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses.