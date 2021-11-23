Welsh Music Prize 2021: Kelly Lee Owens' Inner Song wins
Electronic musician and producer Kelly Lee Owens has won the top accolade at this year's Welsh Music Prize for her album Inner Song.
A panel of music industry experts selected the winner from a shortlist of 12 albums from artists around Wales.
The 33-year-old, from Bagillt, Flintshire, was not at the event due to being on tour.
But she was "over the moon" when accepting the prize from radio presenter Huw Stephens via Zoom.
"It feels amazing," she said. "As a Welsh artist, to be recognised by your country, ultimately for me, is the greatest honour.
"I'm so passionate about Wales and I want everyone to know where I'm from."
The awards - started by Stephens and music consultant John Rostron - was back in-person for the 11th ceremony and was held in Cardiff.
It featured a performance by Juice Menace to a crowd of handpicked guests.
Stephens said: "We are thrilled for Kelly Lee Owens. The judges were all astounded by this album. Kelly Lee Owens has been so critically acclaimed for this record, and we are so happy that she is the 2021 Welsh Music Prize winner."
The 12 finalists for the 2021 awards were: Afro Cluster, The Anchoress, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, Datblygu, El Goodo, Gruff Rhys, Gwenifer Raymond, Kelly Lee Owens, Mace The Great, Novo Amor, Private World and Pys Melyn.