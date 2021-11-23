Mustafa Dawood: Training call for immigration officers after death
- Published
Immigration officers have been urged to undergo "practical training in pursuit situations" after the death of a Sudanese asylum seeker.
Mustafa Dawood, 23, died after falling from a roof while fleeing immigration officers in Newport in 2018.
He had been working illegally at a car wash when it was raided by immigration staff.
Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Newport, said action should be taken to prevent future deaths.
Her Prevention of Future Deaths report followed the conclusion of the inquest on 5 November into Mr Dawood's death.
Earlier this month Newport Coroner's Court was told Mr Dawood, who had been refused asylum, suffered fatal head injuries in the incident.
He had fallen through plastic roofing into a room below and died on 30 June 2018.
After Mr Dawood started to climb, it was decided the pursuit should be abandoned. But officers remained close and did not withdraw.
The jury found that officers "were not appropriately trained in pursuit procedures and this could have contributed to Mustafa's death".
The inquest concluded with a narrative finding.
Ms Saunders said she would like confirmation that training is being given to officers and has called on the Home Office to respond within 56 days.