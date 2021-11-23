Llantwit Fardre murder investigation: Police arrest man
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.
South Wales Police said the woman is believed to be 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts, who lived in Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Her body was found in her house in St Annes Drive on Sunday and a police cordon remains in place around the property and the surrounding grounds.
June's family said they were in "utter shock" about her death.
In a statement, they added: "Her murder will never make sense to us. She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.
"She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken."
