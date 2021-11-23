Llantwit Fardre murder investigation: Police arrest man
- Published
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.
South Wales Police said the woman is believed to be 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts, who lived in Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Her body was found in her house in St Annes Drive on Sunday and a police cordon remains in place around the property and the surrounding grounds.
June's family said they were in "utter shock" about her death.
In a statement, they added: "Her murder will never make sense to us. She was a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her.
"She loved her family dearly and we will never be the same. We are heartbroken."
Ms Fox-Roberts' body was discovered at about 14:45 GMT on Sunday.
Police officers and crime scene investigators remained at the scene on Tuesday, where a large cordon has been placed blocking the entrance to the cul-de-sac.
Police have searched woods behind Ms Fox-Roberts' house and entrances to the woodland near Newtown Llantwit Community Centre and on Heol Dowlais have also been taped off.
Officers searched the wooded area previously, but the force would not confirm what they were looking for.
Police officers also seized a car near the scene on Monday.
Det Supt Darren George said: "My thoughts are with the June's family at this awful time. This murder has understandably shocked everybody in the village and surrounding areas.
"Our visibility in the village has been increased and I hope the community is reassured by that. Our presence will remain while this investigation is ongoing."
People in nearby Beddau said there was "significant police activity" in and around the Co-Op store late on Tuesday morning.
Jodie Rees said she saw officers carrying what appeared to be evidence bags out of the shop.
"It was about 11:30, I looked out of the window and they were starting to tape up all the lane on both sides.
"Then I saw the police coming out with loads of blue evidence bags. There have been sniffer dogs up and down, there were about 12 police."