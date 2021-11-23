Pontardawe fire: Thousands raised for families hit by blaze
- Published
Thousands of pounds have been raised for families whose homes were destroyed in a fire.
Sophie Roberts, of Garnant, Carmarthenshire, set up the fundraising page after the blaze tore through homes on Lon Tanyrallt, Alltwen, Pontardawe.
The target of the page was to raise £100, but the total topped £8,000 within two days of Sunday's fire.
Ms Roberts said the community support for the four families in Neath Port Talbot had been "awesome".
Two homes were destroyed in the fire, while two others were severely damaged, after the flames spread through the roof space.
Nobody was hurt, but three dogs had to be rescued and it took 30 firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.
Ms Roberts added: "The family affected, where the fire started, is a family friend. It feels like my duty to help them and support them.
"The community support has been awesome. I'm so shocked. We don't live in a very rich community... I don't want to see them struggle."
There was also an appeal for clothes to replace those lost in the fire, but Ms Roberts said too many had been donated already: "It's amazing. We've got way too much."
She said leftover clothes would be sold, which would then go into the fundraising pot to split between the families.
"The families, they're doing OK now, it's a bit up and down. It's a bit overwhelming," she added.
"They're really thankful to everyone and really grateful - they're as good as they can be after their houses have burned down.
"I just want to say another thank you to the community. Any donations regarding help for the children, that will be great."