Wrexham: Luke Williams admits killing Karl Saffy
- Published
A man has admitting killing a "dearly loved" grandfather in Wrexham.
Luke Williams, 27, from Penycae, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Karl Saffy, but denied murder.
The 57-year-old died on 23 August after being taken to hospital following a "disturbance" at a property in Cristionydd, Penycae.
Mold Crown Court heard the murder charge against Williams's father David Williams, 52, would not be pursued and that case had been discontinued.
Mr Saffy's family previously said the "dearly loved" husband, father, brother and grandfather would be "dearly missed by many".
Judge Rhys Rowlands credited Williams for his guilty plea, which he said would reduce the length of the inevitable custodial sentence.
Williams will remain in custody until he is sentenced on 7 January.