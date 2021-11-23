M4 crash: Caldicot man dies after being hit by lorry
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway, police have said.
The 61-year-old from Caldicot was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after he was hit by the vehicle on the M4, but did not survive his injuries.
Police said the crash happened at about 06:50 GMT and the motorway remained partially closed eastbound between junction 23 at Magor, and junction 24 at the Coldra roundabout.
Police said the man's family had been informed and were being supported.
One lane has since reopened, amid heavy congestion and severe delays.
Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes, where possible.