A4226 closed in Barry after motorbike and car crash
- Published
A major road in south Wales has been closed after a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
The crash happened on the A4226 near Cardiff Airport in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 05:20 GMT and police have been at the scene since.
Travel delays were expected as the road was closed in both directions from the B4226 roundabout to the Port Road roundabout.
Police say the road was expected to remain closed for some time.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.