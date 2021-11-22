BBC News

Heads of the Valleys road worker badly hurt after being hit by car

Gwent Police said a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct was standard procedure as officers were involved in a pursuit

A road worker has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on a major route in south Wales.

Gwent Police said the incident happened on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road, near Tredegar, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday.

The force said the eastbound stretch was closed.

It contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash.

Police said the referral was standard procedure.

The IOPC said it was not investigating at the moment.

A spokesman added: "We have sent investigators to the scene to carry out an assessment, to help inform whether any investigation involving the IOPC is needed."

