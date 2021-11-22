Free school meals pledge for Wales primary pupils
- Published
All primary school pupils in Wales have been promised free school meals within three years after an agreement between Labour and Plaid Cymru.
The two parties have agreed a three-year co-operation deal, which will see them work together on 46 policies.
Others include a cap on second and holiday home numbers, reforming council tax, and free social care.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the agreement was "ambitious" and Plaid leader Adam Price called it "historic".
The pledge from the parties also includes expanding the offer of free childcare for two-year-olds.
More than 87,000 pupils in Wales aged five to 15 are currently eligible for free school meals, but under the promise from the parties, this would be expanded to all children aged between four and 11.
'Solutions that work for us here'
This figure for children receiving free school meals is the highest since records began in 2003/04.
Speaking at a press conference after the deal was announced, Mr Drakeford said the policies the parties would work together on "range from extending free school meals to all primary school pupils, to finding long-term solutions to the problems caused by, for example, too many second homes in some communities, and ensuring that we all have good social care when we need it".
Mr Price said the deal involved "free school meals for all, starting with primary aged pupils, a national care service free at the point of need, free childcare for all two-year-olds, an end to homelessness, a white paper on rent control and a right to adequate housing".
The parties will also aim for net-zero carbon emissions in Wales by 2035, as well as working with farmers to improve water and air quality.
Other policy proposals include creating a publicly-owned energy company for Wales, plans for further flood defences and new measures to strengthen the Welsh language, create more support for young people's mental health and to increase the number of members in the Senedd.
'Constitutional chaos'
Mr Drakeford said: "It is a sign of the maturity of Welsh politics, also a sign of our ability to innovate and create solutions that work for us here in Wales."
Mr Price added: "Policy is more important to us than position. We believe the purpose of politics is to make a big difference.
"We don't believe one party has the monopoly on truth, virtue or good ideas."
The Welsh Conservatives, the second largest party in the Senedd after Welsh Labour, criticised the agreement, saying it did not deliver for working families and would cause "constitutional chaos".