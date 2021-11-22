Abergele: Ieuan Williams dies in suspected hit-and-run
A man killed in a road crash has been named as 63-year-old Ieuan Richard Williams.
He died following the collision in Pensarn, Abergele, Conwy county, on Saturday night.
The family of Mr Williams, who was from Pensarn, sent "sincere thanks to all members of the public and the emergency services who assisted at the scene".
North Wales Police said three men arrested after the collision have all been released under investigation.
The three who were arrested were a 22-year-old from Highbridge, Somerset, and two others aged 19 and 18, both from Rhyl, Denbighshire.
Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our deepest condolences are with Mr Williams' family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
Police said inquiries were continuing. They appealed for witnesses who may have seen a black BMW travelling from Rhyl towards Pensarn between 21:30 - 21:40 GMT on Saturday.