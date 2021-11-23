Simon Weston: Speed up Wales' veterans commissioner role
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
War hero Simon Weston has urged Wales not to "lag behind" on the creation of a veterans' commissioner.
Wales is the only UK nation without the role, which the UK government promised to create and fund.
Tory MP Fay Jones accused the Welsh government of being too slow to get on board, disadvantaging Wales' veterans.
The Welsh government said "discussions are ongoing" to "ensure any such role works effectively" with the "extensive support" already in place in Wales.
Wales currently has Armed Forces Liaison Officers (AFLOS) who work in different parts of the country helping military personnel and veterans access services.
But Simon Weston, who is one of about 140,000 veterans in Wales, said there needed to be "a single voice to represent veterans" throughout the nation.
"It adds more gravitas to the debate if you have somebody who has instant access to ministers," he said.
The former Welsh Guardsman, from Nelson, in Caerphilly county, served in the Falkland's War where he was injured on board the RFA Sir Galahad when it came under fire in the 1982 conflict.
He said he wanted to see the Welsh government work with the UK government to get the veterans commissioner role up and running as quickly as possible.
Referring to previous complaints from Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford about a lack of consultation from the UK government, Mr Weston said the creation of the role would be "one step towards getting greater co-operation".
He said: "If somebody else is funding this, what would be the issue?"
"It will look like you're lagging behind because you deliberately want to."
"There's an opportunity here. It's about co-ordination, it's about benefiting people," he added.
'Pick up the pace'
The UK government committed to creating the post in March, after campaigning by Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones.
Ms Jones said ministers in Cardiff need to "come on board" to make the role meaningful, because many of the services veterans use are the responsibility of the Welsh government.
"Veterans have been waiting a long time for someone to be their champion and it is, I think, wrong that Wales is the only country in the UK not to have a veterans commissioner," she said.
"I think veterans in Wales are being disadvantaged. I think the Welsh government could pick up the pace."
The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said that he would fund the Veterans' Commissioner for Wales post in his October budget.
Earlier this year the Welsh government announced more than £500,000 to continue funding seven AFLOS and give more money to NHS Veterans Wales, a dedicated pathway for veterans to get health care support.
The Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes said the role would bring "increased focus and support" to what was already in place for veterans in Wales.
"Having a dedicated Veterans Commissioner in Wales will add an extra string to the bow for the Welsh government as it looks to give the absolute best support it can for our veterans," it said.
In a statement, the Welsh government said: "This is a UK government appointment, which it has yet to agree the funding and timescales for.
"We continue to discuss this appointment with the Office for Veterans Affairs and the Wales Office to progress this important role and ensure it works effectively with the existing structures in Wales which already deliver extensive support for the Armed Forces community."