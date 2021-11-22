Wales v Australia: Boy vomited on by drunk fan in stadium
A six-year-old boy who was "so excited" about watching his first rugby match was left in "floods of tears" after he was vomited on by a drunk fan.
Joey was watching Wales v Australia on Saturday with his parents when the man, who sat behind him, vomited everywhere.
Joey's mother Sophie Delaney said he was so drunk he "didn't say a word afterwards" and could not acknowledge what he had done.
Welsh Rugby Union said it would review the steward's reports on the incident.
Mrs Delaney, from Chepstow, said "my son was in floods of tears facing me" after getting sick "all over the back of him, his coat, over me and on the floor".
She told BBC Radio Wales Joey already had drink accidently spilled over him earlier on, but this fan in the Principality Stadium was "slumped over his seat and obviously very, very drunk".
"It was really hard because it was apparent he was asking to leave but I thought 'if we leave now, that's going to be the feeling that we are left with', Mrs Delaney said.
"I didn't want to have that as our last memory.
"I was really fighting back tears because he was so upset, I was upset, my husband was upset, and a little bit angry, and I was holding them back to make sure he was alright."
People then rallied together, passing tissues, anti-bacterial gel and even offered scarfs to offer their support to Joey.
"A man came over and knelt down on his [Joey's] level and wanted to give him his Wales shirt... the reaction was really heart-warming," Mrs Delaney said.
The family were taken to new seats to enjoy the final 10 minutes of the game after the incident, but Mrs Delaney said she was "surprised" no-one noticed what had happened sooner.
Despite what happened, it has not put Joey off going to another game in future.
"Joey has been amazing, yesterday he didn't even mention it - all he talked about all day was the positives," Mrs Delaney said.
"So the experience as a whole was amazing and he's excited to go again."
The Welsh Rugby Union said it "was sorry to hear about the family's experience".
"In excess of 275,000 fans have attended the Autumn Nations Series games and the vast majority of fans enjoy themselves in a responsible and considerate way.
"It is policy for our staff to intervene if people are visibly intoxicated - this happens in three main areas: The turnstiles where people can be denied entry, at the point of sale if they try and buy alcohol and in the stadium bowl."
It added it would contact Mrs Delaney after reviewing the steward's report.