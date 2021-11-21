Abergele: Three held after man dies in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A 63-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash, according to police.
Three people were arrested after the vehicle, a black BMW, was located nearby following the incident on the A548 in Pensarn, Abergele, Conwy county on Saturday night.
The man was taken to hospital where he later died, said North Wales Police.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a black BMW travelling from Rhyl towards Pensarn between 21:30-21:40 on Saturday.
"I offer my profound condolences to the family of the pedestrian at this difficult time," said Sgt Raymond Williams.
"We are currently investigating this incident as a fatal road traffic collision and ask that any witnesses who have not already come forward to contact the police with any information or dash cam footage."
The Wales Ambulance Service said paramedics took the casualty to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, after being called to Marine Road, Pensarn.