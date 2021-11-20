I'm a Celebrity: Speed limits outside Gwyrch Castle after woman's death
Safety measures have been introduced outside a Welsh castle where I'm a Celebrity castle is being filmed after a woman died taking photos last year.
Sharn Hughes, 58, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, was hit by a car don Abergele Road, Llanddulas, near Gwrych Castle, in Conwy county on 21 November.
Ahead of the start of the show on Sunday, North Wales Police said speed restrictions had been put in place.
The force said any drivers parked up illegally would be towed.
Ch Insp Jon Aspinall said: "The safety of the road users, pedestrians and wider public is our main focus, please be mindful of the speed restrictions and stay safe.
"Officers will be patrolling the area to maintain public safety and we are working closely with the programme makers, Conwy County Borough Council and other partners to achieve this."
It said officers from the roads unit and Go Safe would be patrolling the area to ensure motorists kept to the speed limit, adding that drivers parked on the clearway would be towed.
Ms Hughes died after being hit by a car after deciding to stop on an unlit stretch of the A547, where the speed limit was 60mph (97km/h), to take a photo of Gwrych Castle lit up for the TV programme last year.
An inquest heard how she had been hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend.
I'm A Celebrity...Get me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday.